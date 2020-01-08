Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Olaniyi, Foreman lead Stony Brook to 81-77 win over Vermont

January 8, 2020 9:45 pm
 
1 min read
      

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Elijah Olaniyi had 28 points and a career-high 11 rebounds, Makale Foreman scored 23 points, and Stony Brook scored 17 of the final 22 points to beat Vermont 81-77 on Wednesday night.

Andrew Garcia added 14 points, 10 boards and four steals for Stony Brook, which has won four in a row overall and snapped a seven-skid against the Catamounts.

Foreman and Garcia each hit a 3-pointer before Olaniyi made two free throws and a layup to cap a 10-4 run that gave the Seawolves (11-6, 2-0 America East Conference) a the lead for good with 26 seconds to play. After Vermont’s Anthony Lamb and Olaniyi each made 1-of-2 free throws to make it 79-77 with 18 seconds left, Lamb missed a fadeaway in the lane. Ben Shungu grabbed the offensive rebound but missed a short jumper and Miles Latimer made two free throws to cap the scoring.

Stef Smith led Vermont (10-6, 0-1) with a career-high 31 points. Lamb added 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Advertisement

Stony Brook made 13 of 27 (48.1%) from 3-point range. Foreman hit five from beyond the arc and Olaniyi made four. Foreman, who went into the game with 54 3s made (No. 6 nationally), has made 21-of-40 3s and is averaging 20.5 points over the past four games.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|9 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1945: US invades Luzon in Philippines