Olaniyi, Stony Brook host UMBC

Maryland-Baltimore County (9-13, 2-5) vs. Stony Brook (14-8, 5-2)

Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as K.J. Jackson and Maryland-Baltimore County will face Elijah Olaniyi and Stony Brook. The senior Jackson is averaging 14.8 points over the last five games. Olaniyi, a junior, has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.4 over his last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Stony Brook’s Olaniyi has averaged 19 points and 6.8 rebounds while Andrew Garcia has put up 12.8 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Retrievers, Jackson has averaged 12.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists while Brandon Horvath has put up 9.8 points and 5.7 rebounds.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Seawolves have scored 75 points per game against America East opponents so far, an improvement from the 68.7 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jackson has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Maryland-Baltimore County field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Retrievers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Seawolves. Stony Brook has an assist on 36 of 83 field goals (43.4 percent) over its past three matchups while Maryland-Baltimore County has assists on 37 of 67 field goals (55.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Stony Brook is ranked second among America East teams with an average of 71.7 points per game. The Seawolves have averaged 75 points per game against conference foes.

