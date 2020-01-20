Listen Live Sports

Old Dominion 66, Charlotte 62

January 20, 2020 6:06 pm
 
CHARLOTTE (10-7)

Martin 4-10 0-2 10, Shepherd 5-11 1-2 15, Edwards 5-9 4-6 18, Young 3-10 4-7 11, Bamba 2-3 0-0 4, Robb 1-2 0-0 2, Supica 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Vasic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 9-17 62.

OLD DOMINION (7-12)

Wade 10-14 2-2 23, Green 0-10 5-7 5, Oliver 4-11 1-1 12, Carver 3-3 1-2 7, Curry 4-9 3-5 11, Reece 2-3 0-0 4, Ezikpe 2-3 0-0 4, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Pilavios 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 12-17 66.

Halftime_Old Dominion 32-26. 3-Point Goals_Charlotte 11-26 (Edwards 4-6, Shepherd 4-6, Martin 2-8, Young 1-4, Robb 0-1, Williams 0-1), Old Dominion 4-14 (Oliver 3-9, Wade 1-1, Curry 0-2, Green 0-2). Rebounds_Charlotte 26 (Young 6), Old Dominion 31 (Carver 15). Assists_Charlotte 11 (Shepherd 6), Old Dominion 13 (Curry 4). Total Fouls_Charlotte 16, Old Dominion 15. A_5,490 (8,472).

