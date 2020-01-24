Ole Miss looks to end streak vs Georgia

Mississippi (9-9, 0-5) vs. Georgia (11-7, 1-4)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia looks to extend Mississippi’s conference losing streak to seven games. Mississippi’s last SEC win came against the Missouri Tigers 73-68 on March 9, 2019. Georgia lost 89-79 to Kentucky in its most recent game.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Mississippi has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Georgia has relied on freshmen. For the Rebels, seniors Breein Tyree, Devontae Shuler and Khadim Sy have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 58 percent of all Rebels points over their last five. On the other hand, freshmen Anthony Edwards, Rayshaun Hammonds, Sahvir Wheeler and Toumani Camara have collectively accounted for 60 percent of Georgia’s scoring this season, including 66 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.TERRIFIC TYREE: Tyree has connected on 35.8 percent of the 109 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 31 over his last five games. He’s also made 78.6 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Mississippi has lost its last five road games, scoring 58 points, while allowing 72.4 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Rebels. Georgia has an assist on 36 of 76 field goals (47.4 percent) across its previous three contests while Mississippi has assists on 28 of 66 field goals (42.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia is rated second in the SEC with an average of 73.6 possessions per game.

