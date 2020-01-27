Listen Live Sports

Oluyitan leads balanced Southern Utah rout of Idaho, 73-45

January 27, 2020 11:56 pm
 
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Cameron Oluyitan scored 15 points and led four players into double figure scoring as Southern Utah walloped Idaho, 73-45 in a Big Sky Conference battle Monday night.

The Thunderbirds built a 19-point lead by intermission and padded it in the second half.

Oluyitan hit 6 of 11 shots from the field, including 2 of 5 from long range for Southern Utah (12-7, 5-3). Andre Adams was 7 of 8 from the field for 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Maizen Fausett added 13 points and 8 boards and Dre Marin contributed 11 points.

Trevon Allen scored 12 points to lead the Vandals (5-14, 1-7), who now have lost five straight and eight of their last nine. Jack Wilson added 10 points and grabbed eight boards.

Southern Utah hosts Weber State Friday. Idaho plays at Northern Arizona Saturday afternoon.

