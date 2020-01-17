Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

One-armed Canadian amateur makes ace at American Express

January 17, 2020 5:41 pm
 
< a min read
      

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — One-armed Canadian amateur Laurent Hurtubise made a hole-in-one playing alongside two PGA Tour pros in The American Express pro-am event.

Born without a right hand, Hurtubise aced the 151-yard par-3 fourth hole at PGA West’s Stadium Course in the first round Thursday. The ball landed near the front of the green and rolled in.

Hurtubise was paired with professional Troy Merritt.

“The coolest experience I’ve had on the course,” Merritt told PGA Tour.com.

Advertisement

Fellow tour player Greg Chalmers also was in the foursome.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

“He hit the shot and it was a nice little cut for a lefty,” Chalmers said. “Right away we sort of said, ‘Sit down,’ But it was one of those shots where you always thought, `Hang on. This could go in.'”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending