Oral Roberts 87, W. Illinois 70

ORAL ROBERTS (10-8)

Abmas 5-13 3-3 16, Burns 10-14 0-0 22, D.Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Fuqua 3-7 1-2 8, Kearns 2-5 0-0 5, Lacis 1-4 0-0 3, Lazenby 0-2 0-0 0, Lufile 3-3 0-1 6, Nzekwesi 4-10 7-7 15, Obanor 4-6 1-2 10. Totals 33-65 12-15 87.

W. ILLINOIS (5-11)

A.Jones 3-4 0-0 7, Allen 1-2 0-0 2, Arrington 1-4 0-0 2, Claar 2-6 1-1 5, Duff 4-9 4-4 13, King 0-1 0-0 0, Pyle 3-7 0-0 8, Webster 6-17 0-0 15, Young 6-13 3-3 18. Totals 26-63 8-8 70.

Halftime_Oral Roberts 41-36. 3-Point Goals_Oral Roberts 9-27 (Abmas 3-6, Burns 2-3, Kearns 1-3, Obanor 1-3, Lacis 1-4, Fuqua 1-5, Lazenby 0-1, Nzekwesi 0-2), W. Illinois 10-24 (Young 3-5, Webster 3-9, Pyle 2-6, A.Jones 1-1, Duff 1-2, King 0-1). Rebounds_Oral Roberts 29 (Nzekwesi 7), W. Illinois 37 (Arrington, Webster 7). Assists_Oral Roberts 13 (Burns 5), W. Illinois 11 (Duff, Young 3). Total Fouls_Oral Roberts 13, W. Illinois 16.

