Oral Roberts 92, Fort Wayne 68

January 18, 2020 3:10 pm
 
ORAL ROBERTS (11-8)

Nzekwesi 13-17 4-6 30, Fuqua 0-1 0-0 0, Burns 6-10 0-0 15, Abmas 5-8 3-4 14, Obanor 4-5 0-0 10, Kearns 1-3 0-0 2, Saunders 3-6 0-0 6, Lazenby 1-2 0-0 3, Lacis 1-4 0-0 3, Lufile 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 2-4 1-1 7. Totals 37-62 8-11 92.

FORT WAYNE (9-11)

Godfrey 3-11 2-5 9, Holba 4-10 2-2 14, Billups 4-7 4-4 12, Patrick 7-14 0-0 18, Carl 2-3 0-0 4, DeBerry 1-4 0-0 2, Benford 1-2 0-0 2, Black 1-6 2-2 4, Rollins 0-1 0-0 0, Grundy 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-59 10-13 68.

Halftime_Oral Roberts 47-39. 3-Point Goals_Oral Roberts 10-24 (Burns 3-4, Jones 2-3, Obanor 2-3, Lazenby 1-2, Abmas 1-4, Lacis 1-4, Fuqua 0-1, Saunders 0-1, Kearns 0-2), Fort Wayne 10-29 (Holba 4-9, Patrick 4-10, Grundy 1-1, Godfrey 1-6, DeBerry 0-1, Billups 0-2). Rebounds_Oral Roberts 30 (Nzekwesi 11), Fort Wayne 30 (Carl 10). Assists_Oral Roberts 18 (Fuqua 9), Fort Wayne 14 (Godfrey, Carl 4). Total Fouls_Oral Roberts 16, Fort Wayne 13. A_1,426 (13,000).

