Oregon beats Oregon State for second time in three days

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 19 points and Satou Sabally added 16 to help No. 4 Oregon beat seventh-ranked Oregon State 66-57 on Sunday, sweeping the two-game Civil War series.

The Ducks (17-2, 7-1 Pac-12) dominated the final 20 minutes after trailing by three points at the half.

Oregon, which won Friday’s game 76-64 in Eugene, swept Oregon State for first time since the 2009-10 season, a year before coach Scott Rueck became the Beavers’ head coach and began to turn the program around.

Ionescu was emotional after the game in a TV interview about the death of Kobe Bryant, who had mentored her.

Advertisement

“Everything I do, I do it for him. This season is for him,” she said.

Mikayla Pivec scored 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Beavers (16-4, 4-4), who have lost three games in a row.

No. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 88, GEORGIA 53

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored 15 points and South Carolina rode an overwhelming opening period to its 13th consecutive win, beating Georgia.

Destanni Henderson had 14 points for South Carolina (19-1, 7-0 Southeastern Conference). Boston had four of the Gamecocks’ 11 steals. Tyasha Harris added 13 points and seven assists.

Stephanie Paul led Georgia (12-8, 3-4) with 13 points.

No. 5 LOUISVILLE 83, PITT 49

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville saw six players score in double figures Sunday as the No. 5 Cardinals cruised to a victory over Pittsburgh.

The two teams came into the Yum Center heading in opposite directions, and a 14-0 first quarter run for the Cardinals (20-1, 9-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) ensured they continued on their respective paths. Louisville won its 12th straight, while the Panthers (3-16, 0-8) suffered their 12th straight loss.

Dana Evans, Kylee Shook, Bionca Dunham and Elizabeth Balogun all had 12 each for the Cardinals. Jazmine Jones added 11, and Elizabeth Dixon pitched in 10 off the bench.

Dayshanette Harris’ 18 points led the Panthers.

No. 6 STANFORD 82, UTAH 49

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Freshman Francesca Belibi scored a season-best 20 points to go with eight rebounds, and Stanford beat Utah to run its home winning streak at Maples Pavilion to 16 games dating to last season.

Fellow freshman Hannah Jump added 14 points as four others scored in double figures for the Cardinal (18-2, 7-1 Pac-12), who made 5 of 12 3-pointers in their decisive third quarter that put them ahead 55-38 going into the final 10 minutes. Stanford then shot 12 for 16 in the fourth.

Kemery Martin scored 13 points as the cold-shooting Utes (10-9, 3-5) had their three-game winning streak snapped. Utah went 4 for 15 in the fourth, including 2 of 10 on 3s.

No. 9 MISSISSIPPI STATE 80, MISSISSIPPI 39

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Jessika Carter scored 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds and No. 9 Mississippi State routed Ole Miss 80-39 on Sunday.

The victory for the Bulldogs was the largest in the longtime series, besting the 31-point wins they had in each of the last two years.

The Rebels (7-13, 0-7 SEC) scored double digits in just one of the four quarters in the game. Mississippi State led 30-6 at the end of the first quarter and the rout was on. The Rebels turned the ball over 23 times and were outrebounded 41-28 in the loss.

The Bulldogs (18-3, 6-1 managed to turn those 23 turnovers into 27 points and added 24 assists in the win.

No. 10 UCLA 66, WASHINGTON STATE 50

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere scored 23 points and Chrisma Osborne added 16 as UCLA recovered from a slow start to earn a victory over Washington State.

The Bruins (18-1, 7-1 Pac-12) won despite shooting just 37% from the field and they did not make a 3-pointer in 15 attempts. UCLA improved to 11-0 at home and have won consecutive games after a double-overtime defeat at USC on Jan. 17.

Borislava Hristova scored 14 points for Washington State (9-11, 2-6), which saw its losing streak extend to four games.

No. 11 DEPAUL 92, GEORGETOWN 66

CHICAGO (AP) — Lexi Held hit five of DePaul’s season-high 18 3-pointers and the Blue Demons rolled to a win over Georgetown.

Kelly Campbell had four 3s and 14 points and reserve Dee Bekelja had three and 13 points for DePaul (19-2, 9-0 Big East Conference), which has won 10 straight. Deja Church added 12 points, Chante Stonewall 11 and Sonya Morris 10.

Stonewall had eight rebounds, Campbell had seven rebounds and eight assists and Church had three steals.

Brianna Jones, Anita Kelava and Taylor Barnes scored 10 points each for the Hoyas (4-16, 1-8).

No. 14 FLORIDA STATE 79, MIAMI 61

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Kiah Gillespie scored 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds to help Florida State defeat Miami for the second time this season.

Nicki Ekhomu led the Seminoles (17-3, 6-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) with 19 points and Nausia Woolfolk added 15 points.

Florida State closed the first quarter with a 7-0 run to grab an 18-10 lead. The Hurricanes battled back behind a couple of 3-pointers from Kelsey Marshall, the second tying the game at 22. But from there the Seminoles outscored Miami 18-4 for a 40-26 lead at the half.

The lead never dipped below 11 after that stretch where the Çanes made just 1 of 10 shots.

Mitchell hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points for Miami (11-9, 3-6). Brianna Jackson and Mykea Gray added 12 apiece.

No. 15 TEXAS A&M 72, MISSOURI 53

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Kayla Wells scored 18 points and N’dea Jones added a double-double as Texas A&M rolled to a victory over Missouri.

Wells made 5 of 14 shots from the floor and all six of her free throws for the Aggies (17-3, 5-2 Southeastern Conference), who led 33-22 at halftime and broke the game open with a 22-11 third-quarter run. Jones finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out, while Shambria Washington scored 11 with seven assists. Ceira Johnson added 10 points before also fouling out.

Texas A&M won its third straight game without All-America standout Chennady Carter, who is battling an ankle injury.

Aijha Blackwell paced the Tigers (5-15, 2-5) with 18 points and seven rebounds.

No. 19 IOWA 74, MICHIGAN STATE 57

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Freshman McKenna Warnock scored 15 of her career-high 22 points in the fourth quarter when Iowa broke open a close game and beat Michigan State for the Hawkeyes’ eighth straight victory.

Warnock came off the bench to shoot 8 of 11 to better her previous high of 14 points and also matched her personal best of 10 rebounds. Kathleen Doyle made seven steals and added 20 points.

The Hawkeyes (16-3, 7-1 Big Ten) extended their home winning streak to 32 games, the second-longest active streak behind Baylor’s 49 straight.

Taryn McCutcheon scored 12 points and Nia Clouden scored 10 to lead the Spartans but combined for only three points in the second half.

Following the game, a season-best crowd of 13,420 watched as Iowa retired the No. 10 jersey of Megan Gustafson, just the second Hawkeye to receive such an honor following Michelle Edwards in 1990.

No. 20 MARYLAND 70, No. 22 NORTHWESTERN 61

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Stephanie Jones had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Maryland defeated Northwestern in a duel between Big Ten contenders.

Taylor Mikesell scored 14, and Ashley Owusu and Blair Watson had 13 points apiece for the Terrapins, who took charge with a 12-5 run in the fourth quarter after the Wildcats closed to 48-46.

The game was a rematch of a Dec. 31 meeting in which the Wildcats rolled to an 81-58 victory. Maryland was 8-0 against Northwestern before this season.

Lindsey Pulliam scored 20 for the Wildcats (17-2, 7-2), who came in with a five-game winning streak and a share of first place with Iowa, which faced Michigan State later Sunday.

The Terrapins (16-4, 7-2) have won five straight since losing at Iowa on Jan. 9.

No. 21 ARKANSAS 79, FLORIDA 57

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Makayla Daniels scored 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting and Arkansas beat Florida.

The Razorbacks (16-4, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) have won three of their last four.

Taylah Thomas scored 13 points with seven rebounds, Amber Ramirez scored 12, A’Tyanna Gaulden — off the bench — added 12 and Alexis Tolefree 10. Arkansas shot 32 of 56 (57.%) and committed just 10 fouls.

Lavender Briggs led Florida (11-9, 2-5) with 17 points and eight rebounds and Kiara Smith scored 10. The Gators have lost four straight.

No. 23 TENNESSEE 63, LSU 58

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rennia Davis scored 30 points, making all 10 of her free throws, and Tennessee beat LSU.

Tennessee took the lead for good after Davis scored six straight points in the final minute of the first half. The Lady Tigers stayed within single digits and trailed 58-55 with 1 1/2 minutes left before Tennessee’s Jazmine Massengill hit a short jumper and Davis, with 16 seconds left, made two free throws.

The Lady Vols (16-4, 6-1 Southeastern Conference) won their fifth straight conference matchup, coming in the “We Back Pat” game which culminates a week-long effort among the SEC teams to bring awareness to the Pat Summitt Foundation and its work against Alzheimer’s disease. Summitt, the late Hall of Fame coach for the Lady Vols, died at the age of 64 in 2016.

Ayana Mitchell scored 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting with 12 rebounds for LSU (14-5, 4-3).

No. 24 SOUTH DAKOTA 79, ORAL ROBERTS 56

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Monica Arens and Ciara Duffy scored 18 points apiece and South Dakota beat Oral Roberts.

The Coyotes (19-2, 8-0 Summit League) have won eight straight games, their last loss coming at now top-ranked South Carolina, 73-60, on Dec. 22.

All of Arens’ five field goals were 3-pointers. She also had seven rebounds and three blocks. Duffy was 7 of 10 from the floor with five assists. Madison McKeever added 14 points and Hannah Sjerven 11 points and seven rebounds. The Coyotes shot 52%, including 10 of 22 from the arc for 45.4%.

Keni Jo Lippe scored 16 points with eight rebounds and Rylie Torrey had 12 points, making 4 of 6 3-point tries for the Golden Eagles (8-13, 3-5), who committed 18 turnovers.

TCU 73, No. 25 WEST VIRGINIA 60

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kianna Ray scored 19 points, Jaycee Bradley added 14 for TCU.

Jayde Woods had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists for TCU (14-4, 5-3 Big 12).

Tynice Martin tied her career high with six 3-pointers and matched her season high with 24 points for West Virginia (13-5, 3-4).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.