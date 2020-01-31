Listen Live Sports

Oregon St. 68, Stanford 63

January 31, 2020 1:17 am
 
OREGON ST. (13-8)

Kelley 4-8 2-2 10, Tinkle 5-13 5-5 15, Thompson 6-9 1-2 14, Lucas 5-10 8-9 21, Reichle 1-4 1-2 3, Hollins 1-5 0-0 2, Hunt 1-3 1-2 3, Vernon 0-0 0-0 0, Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Miller-Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 18-22 68.

STANFORD (15-5)

da Silva 10-17 1-2 22, Terry 5-12 2-2 13, Davis 5-12 1-2 12, Jones 2-4 2-2 8, Wills 0-3 1-2 1, White 3-4 0-0 7, Delaire 0-5 0-0 0, Keefe 0-1 0-2 0, Kisunas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 7-12 63.

Halftime_Oregon St. 31-22. 3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 4-20 (Lucas 3-8, Thompson 1-3, Hunt 0-1, Hollins 0-2, Reichle 0-2, Tinkle 0-4), Stanford 6-18 (Jones 2-4, White 1-2, da Silva 1-2, Davis 1-4, Terry 1-5, Delaire 0-1). Rebounds_Oregon St. 29 (Kelley 6), Stanford 31 (da Silva 8). Assists_Oregon St. 8 (Tinkle 4), Stanford 10 (Davis 4). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 18, Stanford 19. A_2,820 (7,392).

