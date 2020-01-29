Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Oregon State looks to end streak vs Stanford

January 29, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Oregon State (12-8, 2-6) vs. Stanford (15-4, 4-2)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford looks to extend Oregon State’s conference losing streak to five games. Oregon State’s last Pac-12 win came against the Arizona Wildcats 82-65 on Jan. 12. Stanford lost 52-50 at Cal on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERS: Stanford’s Oscar da Silva has averaged 16 points and 5.7 rebounds while Tyrell Terry has put up 14.7 points and 4.9 rebounds. For the Beavers, Tres Tinkle has averaged 19.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and two steals while Ethan Thompson has put up 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists.TERRIFIC TRES: Tinkle has connected on 40 percent of the 95 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also made 80.5 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

WINLESS WHEN: Oregon State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 12-2 when scoring at least 69.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Oregon State is a perfect 5-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Beavers are 7-8 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

STINGY DEFENSE: Stanford has held opposing teams to 59.3 points per game this year, the seventh-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Don't miss a beat feds! Download the newly revamped Federal News Network app for all the latest in federal news.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
1|29 Operational Energy Summit 2020
1|29 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots perform 'Elephant Walk'

Today in History

2002: President George Bush nicknames 'axis of evil' during SOTU