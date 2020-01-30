Listen Live Sports

Ospreys made 15 3-pointers in 78-65 victory over Hatters

January 30, 2020 9:22 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Garrett Sams tied his season high with 24 points and North Florida beat Stetson 78-65 on Thursday night.

Sams shot 9 for 12 from the floor, including 6 of 9 on 3-pointers. The Ospreys (14-10, 7-2 Atlantic Sun) made 15 of 38 from the arc. They improved on their nation-leading average of 12.0 3-pointers per game.

Carter Hendricksen had 13 points and seven rebounds for North Florida. Wajid Aminu added 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Ivan Gandia-Rosa had eight assists.

Rob Perry had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Hatters (11-12, 5-3), whose four-game winning streak ended with the loss. Christiaan Jones added 13 points. Mahamadou Diawara had 12 points.

North Florida faces Kennesaw State at home on Saturday. Stetson matches up against Lipscomb on the road on Saturday.

