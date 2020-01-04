Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Ozier, Anosike carry Sacred Heart past Wagner 81-74

January 4, 2020 10:03 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Koreem Ozier had 18 points to lead five Sacred Heart players in double figures as the Pioneers got past Wagner 81-74 on Saturday night. E.J. Anosike added 15 points for the Pioneers. Tyler Thomas chipped in 13, Cameron Parker scored 13 and Jare’l Spellman had 10. Anosike also had 10 rebounds for the Pioneers, while Parker posted 10 assists. He also committed seven turnovers.

Tyrone Nesby IV had 16 points for the Seahawks (4-9, 1-1 Northeast Conference). Alex Morales added 14 points. Nigel Jackson had 14 points.

Sacred Heart (8-7, 1-1) faces Fairleigh Dickinson on the road on Thursday. Wagner matches up against St. Francis (Pa.) on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

