Pacific 62, Loyola Marymount 50

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (8-14)

Scott 5-8 4-9 14, Bell 4-11 0-0 10, Johansson 2-6 0-0 5, Dortch 1-2 0-0 2, Leaupepe 3-5 0-0 8, Jawara 3-4 0-0 7, Alipiev 1-3 0-0 2, Zivanovic 1-3 0-0 2, dos Anjos 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-43 4-9 50.

PACIFIC (16-8)

Tripp 2-6 3-5 7, Jenkins 7-13 0-0 16, Vereen 2-8 4-4 9, Crockrell 0-1 0-0 0, Hampshire 2-3 0-0 4, Moore 3-6 1-2 9, McCray 3-3 0-0 6, Price-Noel 0-2 0-0 0, Bailey 2-2 0-0 6, Chivichyan 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 23-48 8-11 62.

Halftime_Pacific 29-22. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Marymount 6-16 (Leaupepe 2-3, Bell 2-6, Jawara 1-2, Johansson 1-4, Scott 0-1), Pacific 8-18 (Bailey 2-2, Moore 2-3, Jenkins 2-4, Chivichyan 1-3, Vereen 1-5, Price-Noel 0-1). Rebounds_Loyola Marymount 20 (Scott 9), Pacific 26 (Tripp 6). Assists_Loyola Marymount 7 (Scott 2), Pacific 14 (Jenkins 4). Total Fouls_Loyola Marymount 14, Pacific 12.

