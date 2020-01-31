Listen Live Sports

Pacific looks for home win vs San Diego

January 31, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

San Diego (8-15, 1-7) vs. Pacific (16-8, 4-4)

Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific looks for its sixth straight win over San Diego at Spanos Center. The last victory for the Toreros at Pacific was a 70-55 win on Feb. 15, 2014.

LEADING THE WAY: Pacific’s Jahlil Tripp has averaged 15.4 points and 8.2 rebounds while Justin Moore has put up 9.1 points. For the Toreros, Braun Hartfield has averaged 13.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while Joey Calcaterra has put up 12.2 points.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Tripp has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Pacific field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 31 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: San Diego is 0-10 when it allows at least 70 points and 8-5 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

FLOOR SPACING: San Diego’s James Jean-Marie has attempted 31 3-pointers and connected on 41.9 percent of them, and is 2 for 5 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pacific is ranked second among WCC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.1 percent. The Tigers have averaged 11.2 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

