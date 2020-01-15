Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Pacific looks to extend streak vs Portland

January 15, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Pacific (14-5, 2-1) vs. Portland (9-9, 1-2)

Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Portland. Pacific has won by an average of 7 points in its last five wins over the Pilots. Portland’s last win in the series came on Dec. 29, 2016, an 80-76 win.

SQUAD LEADERS: Jahlil Tripp is averaging 14.7 points and 8.2 rebounds to lead the charge for the Tigers. Gary Chivichyan is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 10.1 points per game. The Pilots have been led by Isaiah White, who is averaging 13 points.

Advertisement

WCC IMPROVEMENT: The Pilots have scored 72.7 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 66.3 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Tripp has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Pacific field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Pacific’s Chivichyan has attempted 101 3-pointers and connected on 40.6 percent of them, and is 9 for 24 over the past three games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Pilots have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Portland has an assist on 45 of 81 field goals (55.6 percent) over its past three outings while Pacific has assists on 33 of 81 field goals (40.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pacific has attempted the second-most free throws among all WCC teams. The Tigers have averaged 20.4 free throws per game and 23.8 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
1|15 AFCEA Bethesda Health IT Summit 2020
1|15 Deloitte Open House
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Sec. holds bilateral meeting with with Japanese Defense Minister

Today in History

1943: Pentagon building dedicated in Virginia