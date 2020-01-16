Packers-49ers Preview Capsule

GREEN BAY (14-3) at SAN FRANCISCO (14-3)

Sunday, 6:40 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – 49ers by 6

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Green Bay 11-6, San Francisco 10-6-1

SERIES RECORD – Packers lead 36-31-1

LAST MEETING – 49ers beat Packers 37-8, Nov. 24, 2019

LAST WEEK – Packers beat Seahawks 28-23; 49ers beat Vikings 27-10

AP PRO32 RANKING – Packers No. 5, 49ers No. 3

PACKERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (18), RUSH (15), PASS (17).

PACKERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (18), RUSH (23), PASS (14).

49ERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (2), PASS (13).

49ERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (17), PASS (1).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Niners won regular-season meeting by 29 points. Teams that beat opponent by at least 28 in regular season are 14-9 in playoff rematches in Super Bowl era. … Two teams meeting for eighth time in past 25 postseasons, three more than any other matchup in span and one shy of record nine between Cowboys and Rams. … Packers won four of previous seven but lost last two following 2012, ’13 seasons. … This marks third time in Super Bowl era both teams in conference title game had losing records previous season. Niners were 4-12; Packers 6-9-1. Also happened in 1988 (Bengals vs. Bills) and 1996 (Jaguars vs. Patriots). … Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers had least efficient game of career in first meeting, throwing for 104 yards on 33 attempts with career-low 3.15 yards per attempt. … Rodgers has thrown at least two TD passes in six straight playoff games, two off record held by Joe Flacco. … Rodgers’ 38 career TD passes in playoffs one shy of Brett Favre’s franchise record. … RB Aaron Jones became seventh player in Packers history with at least two TD runs in playoff game last week. … Packers coach Matt LaFleur seeking to become sixth man to reach Super Bowl in first year as head coach and first since Jim Caldwell for Colts in 2009 season. … LaFleur first coach to reach conference title game in first year since Jim Harbaugh for 49ers in 2011. … Green Bay WR Davante Adams set franchise playoff record with 160 yards receiving last week. Adams caught two TDs, gained first down on all eight catches. … Niners 4-5 all-time in home conference title games, tied with Steelers (6-5) for most home losses in Super Bowl era. Only other team to have losing record at home with more than one game is Browns (0-2). … Tevin Coleman became fifth 49ers player to rush for at least 100 yards and two TDs in playoff game. Colin Kaepernick was last to do it Jan. 12, 2013, vs. Packers. … San Francisco CB Richard Sherman had third career playoff INT last week. He had one vs. Rodgers in NFC title game following 2014 season while with Seattle. … Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s 18 turnovers in regular season were most for any player who made playoffs. He threw one INT in playoff opener. … San Francisco CB Ahkello Witherspoon allowed five TD passes in coverage during past three games. Witherspoon benched last week for Emmanuel Moseley. … 49ers scored on opening drive in six of past seven games. … San Francisco had franchise playoff record 47 carries last week and lost yards only on two kneel-downs. … Niners had at least three sacks in 10 regular-season games and six in playoff opener. … San Francisco was first team ever with five first-round picks (DeForest Buckner, Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, Dee Ford, Solomon Thomas) getting sacks in playoff game. … Niners allowed seven first downs last week, tied for second fewest in playoff game in Super Bowl era.

