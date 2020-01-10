Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Patberg helps No. 12 Indiana go 4-0 in Big Ten for 1st time

January 10, 2020 12:20 am
 
< a min read
      

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Ali Patberg scored 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting and No. 12 Indiana improved to 4-0 in the Big Ten Conference for the first time ever with a 66-48 win over Purdue on Thursday night.

The Boilermakers scored the first four points of the game and then Indiana outscored them 14-2 for a 14-6 lead after one quarter. The Hoosiers led 28-16 at halftime and Patberg had 11 points.

Indiana took control by outscoring Purdue 11-1 to open the fourth quarter.

Aleksa Gulbe had 10 points and eight rebounds for Indiana (14-2, 4-0), which forced 21 turnovers and turned those into 26 points. The Hoosiers shot 50% in the second half.

Advertisement

Ae’Rianna Harris scored 15 points for the Boilermakers (11-5, 2-2), who shot 56% in the second half after managing just 26% in the first half, when they went 0 for 8 from 3-point range.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

_____

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program