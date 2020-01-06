Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Patberg scores 19, No. 12 Indiana women beat Illinois 83-42

January 6, 2020 9:36 pm
 
< a min read
      

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Ali Patberg scored 19 points, Mackenzie Holmes had 16 points and eight rebounds, and No. 12 Indiana beat Illinois 83-42 on Monday night for its ninth straight victory in the series.

Grace Berger added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists for Indiana (13-2, 3-0 Big Ten), which shot 52% overall. Indiana entered as the nation’s sixth leading shooting team at 48.7% from the floor.

Patberg scored 13 points in the first half, including a driving layup just before the halftime buzzer, and Indiana led 43-19 after holding Illinois to 7-of-24 shooting (29%). The Hoosiers shot 50% from the field and outrebounded the Illini 25-11.

Brandi Beasley led Illinois (9-5, 0-3) with 11 points. Illinois has struggled in conference play since getting off to their best start through 11 games, at 9-2, since the 2006-07 season.

Advertisement

It’s the longest win streak in the series for the Hoosiers and their longest active win streak against a Big Ten opponent.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1789: First US presidential electors set