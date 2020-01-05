Listen Live Sports

Patton lifts Sacramento St. past Idaho St. 68-49

January 5, 2020 12:27 am
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Joshua Patton had 19 points and Brandon Davis posted 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Sacramento State topped Idaho State 68-49 on Saturday night.

Patton hit 9 of 12 shots.

Sacramento State (8-4, 1-2 Big Sky Conference) put up 39 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Chidi Udengwu had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Bengals (5-7, 2-1). Austin Smellie added 10 points.

Chier Maker, who was second on the Bengals in scoring heading into the matchup with 13 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

Sacramento State will seek its sixth straight home win on Thursday when the team hosts Northern Arizona. Idaho State takes on Southern Utah at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

