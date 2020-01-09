Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Pearson scores 29 to lead Texas State by Chanticleers 78-66

January 9, 2020 10:57 pm
 
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Nijal Pearson had 29 points as Texas State got past Coastal Carolina 78-66 on Thursday night.

Pearson is now No. 2 in career scoring at Texas State with 1,854 points, passing Travis Cornell (1970-74) at 1,841.

Caleb Asberry had 14 points and six rebounds for Texas State (9-8, 2-4 Sun Belt Conference). Isiah Small added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Marlin Davis had 14 points for the home team.

Texas State headed to the locker room at the half trailing 43-34, but the Bobcats were able to outscore the Chanticleers 44-23 in the second half to roll to the victory. The Chanticleers’ 23 second-half points marked a season low for the team.

The game featured the Chanticleers’ conference-leading offense (81.2 points per game) and the Bobcats’ top scoring defense (64.8).

DeVante’ Jones had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Chanticleers (10-7, 3-3). Keishawn Brewton added 16 points.

Texas State faces Appalachian State at home on Saturday. Coastal Carolina matches up against Texas-Arlington on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this were were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

