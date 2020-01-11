Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pearson, Sule power Texas State past Appalachian State 82-57

January 11, 2020 8:46 pm
 
< a min read
      

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Nijal Pearson scored 22 points and Alonzo Sule added 18 off the bench as Texas State routed Appalachian State 82-57 on Saturday.

Junior forward Quentin Scott had 11 points, six rebounds and three assists in his first career start for Texas State (10-8, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference). Sule, a sophomore, also had six rebounds and two assists. He made 7 of 8 shots.

Mason Harrell scored 15 points, 12 in the first half as the Bobcats shot 63% and built a 41-20 halftime lead. Pearson scored 14 points, with 4-of-7 3-pointers, as Texas State quickly went up by 29 and led by at least 22 the rest of the way.

Justin Forrest had 23 points for the Mountaineers (9-9, 3-4). James Lewis Jr. added seven rebounds.

Advertisement

Texas State plays at Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday. Appalachian State plays Arkansas State at home on Thursday.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program