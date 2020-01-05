Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pearson, Texas State host Troy

January 5, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Troy (5-10, 1-3) vs. Texas State (8-7, 1-3)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Darian Adams and Troy will battle Nijal Pearson and Texas State. The junior Adams is averaging 13.4 points over the last five games. Pearson, a senior, has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.6 over his last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Texas State’s Pearson, Eric Terry and Marlin Davis have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 51 percent of all Bobcats points over the last five games.ACCURATE ADAMS: Adams has connected on 34 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 34 over his last five games. He’s also made 87.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

WINLESS WHEN: The Bobcats are 0-6 when they allow at least 68 points and 8-1 when they hold opponents to anything below 68. The Trojans are 0-9 when allowing 70 or more points and 5-1 on the season, otherwise.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

PERFECT WHEN: Texas State is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Bobcats are 1-7 when opponents score more than 65 points.

STOUT STATE: Texas State has held opposing teams to only 38.7 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Sun Belt teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1942: FDR commits to biggest arms buildup in US history