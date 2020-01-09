Pemberton carries Hofstra past Northeastern 74-72

BOSTON (AP) — Eli Pemberton scored 24 points, including the game-winning layup with a half-second remaining and Hofstra handed Northeastern its second-straight heartbreaking loss 74-72 on Thursday night.

Jordan Roland, who had 28 points for Northeastern, hit his eighth 3-pointer, a step-back from the top of the circle, to tie the game at 72 with 13 seconds left.

Without using a timeout, Pemberton took a pass on the right wing with five seconds to go. He used a screen at the top of the circle and drove down the left side of the lane, floating the ball over traffic and off the back for the winner.

Hofstra (13-5, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association) led by 16 points at halftime, shooting 59%.

Advertisement

Desure Buie added 23 points for the Pride and Isaac Kante had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Bolden Braced scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Huskies (9-8, 3-2), who shot 57% in the second half. Much of the comeback was fueled by Roland who went 7-of-9 from 3-point range and had 25 points.

Northeastern lost to William & Mary 66-64 on a layup with 1.1 seconds remaining on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.