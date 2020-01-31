Listen Live Sports

Penn 75, Harvard 72, OT

January 31, 2020
 
HARVARD (13-5)

Juzang 4-13 2-2 12, Lewis 7-20 2-4 16, Kirkwood 5-14 1-3 11, Bassey 5-10 0-1 13, Djuricic 2-6 0-0 5, Baker 1-1 0-0 2, Haskett 2-7 0-1 4, Ledlum 2-7 0-1 4, Forbes 1-2 3-4 5. Totals 29-80 8-16 72.

PENN (9-7)

Goodman 7-9 1-5 15, Brodeur 6-13 8-9 20, Dingle 6-14 2-2 15, Betley 5-9 4-4 17, Martz 2-5 0-0 5, Jerome 0-3 3-4 3, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 0-0 0-1 0, Monroe 0-0 0-0 0, Lorca-Lloyd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 18-25 75.

Halftime_Penn 35-28. 3-Point Goals_Harvard 6-21 (Bassey 3-6, Juzang 2-4, Djuricic 1-4, Ledlum 0-1, Haskett 0-2, Kirkwood 0-4), Penn 5-18 (Betley 3-6, Martz 1-3, Dingle 1-5, Brodeur 0-1, Goodman 0-1, Jerome 0-2). Rebounds_Harvard 45 (Bassey 9), Penn 34 (Brodeur 8). Assists_Harvard 5 (Juzang, Bassey 2), Penn 13 (Brodeur 7). Total Fouls_Harvard 20, Penn 18. A_3,146 (8,722).

