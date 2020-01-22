Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Penn carries Drake over Evansville 73-50

January 22, 2020 9:45 pm
 
< a min read
      

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Roman Penn had 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds and Garrett Sturtz posted 10 points and six rebounds as Drake routed Evansville 73-50 on Wednesday night.

Liam Robbins had 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Drake (14-6, 4-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Anthony Murphy added seven rebounds.

Shamar Givance scored nine points and John Hall had seven rebounds for the Purple Aces (9-11, 0-7), whose losing streak stretched to seven games.

Drake matches up against Missouri State at home on Sunday. Evansville matches up against Valparaiso on the road on Sunday.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Generation Cloud Summit - Norfolk, VA
1|23 CIO Forum 2020
1|23 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard tests use of tablets for marine inspections

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate