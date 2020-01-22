Penn St. 72, Michigan 63

PENN ST. (14-5)

Stevens 7-14 4-6 19, M.Jones 6-9 1-2 16, Wheeler 0-2 0-0 0, Dread 2-6 3-4 8, Harrar 3-4 0-0 6, Watkins 2-6 1-3 5, C.Jones 7-9 1-1 18, Lundy 0-3 0-0 0, Brockington 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 10-16 72.

MICHIGAN (11-7)

Simpson 8-23 0-0 18, Wagner 1-9 3-4 6, Brooks 4-12 3-4 12, Johns 6-10 1-2 14, Teske 4-10 1-2 9, DeJulius 0-3 2-2 2, Davis 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-68 10-14 63.

Halftime_Penn St. 37-28. 3-Point Goals_Penn St. 8-19 (C.Jones 3-4, M.Jones 3-4, Dread 1-4, Stevens 1-4, Watkins 0-1, Lundy 0-2), Michigan 5-28 (Simpson 2-7, Johns 1-3, Brooks 1-5, Wagner 1-8, DeJulius 0-1, Teske 0-4). Rebounds_Penn St. 32 (Stevens 9), Michigan 36 (Teske 11). Assists_Penn St. 9 (Wheeler 4), Michigan 9 (Simpson 6). Total Fouls_Penn St. 15, Michigan 14. A_12,707 (12,707).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.