Pepperdine 90, Santa Clara 86, OT

January 24, 2020 12:29 am
 
PEPPERDINE (10-10)

Chavez 5-9 1-2 14, Ross 6-19 9-10 24, Ka.Edwards 9-22 1-4 21, Ke.Edwards 7-12 1-2 17, Altman 0-3 6-8 6, Polk 2-2 0-0 5, Ohia Obioha 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 30-69 19-27 90.

SANTA CLARA (16-5)

Vrankic 12-18 8-11 33, Justice 2-8 2-2 7, Wertz 5-14 1-2 13, Eaddy 6-12 0-0 16, J.Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Mitchell 4-10 0-1 9, Bediako 3-6 0-0 6, Ducasse 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-73 11-16 86.

Halftime_Pepperdine 40-34. 3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 11-24 (Chavez 3-4, Ross 3-10, Ke.Edwards 2-2, Ka.Edwards 2-6, Polk 1-1, Altman 0-1), Santa Clara 9-31 (Eaddy 4-7, Wertz 2-6, Mitchell 1-4, Vrankic 1-4, Justice 1-7, Ducasse 0-1, J.Williams 0-2). Rebounds_Pepperdine 41 (Ka.Edwards 14), Santa Clara 41 (Bediako 13). Assists_Pepperdine 19 (Ross 9), Santa Clara 21 (Wertz 7). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 17, Santa Clara 24.

