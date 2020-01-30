Listen Live Sports

Perez leads Gardner-Webb past UNC Asheville 70-56

January 30, 2020 8:35 pm
 
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jose Perez had 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists to help Gardner-Webb beat UNC Asheville 70-56 on Thursday night.

Jaheam Cornwall and Eric Jamison Jr. each added 14 points for Gardner-Webb (8-12, 4-4 Big South), which has won four straight games in the series. Kareem Reid had 11 points.

Cornwall had four of Gardner-Webb’s 10 3-pointers and Perez made all three of his. UNC Asheville was just 3 of 16 from 3-point range and shot 42.6% overall.

LJ Thorpe scored 18 points and DeVon Baker added 15 for UNC Asheville (9-11, 3-6), which finished a stretch of five games in 10 days. Tajion Jones, fifth in the league in scoring at 16.1 points per game, was held to four points on 2-of-8 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

