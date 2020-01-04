Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Perry’s 16 points help Stetson fend off Kennesaw St

January 4, 2020 7:48 pm
 
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Rob Perry registered 16 points as Stetson narrowly defeated Kennesaw State 57-54 on Saturday.

Mahamadou Diawara had 15 points and nine rebounds for Stetson (7-10, 1-1 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Jamie Lewis had 21 points for the Owls (1-14, 0-2), who have now lost six games in a row. Ugo Obineke added 19 points.

Stetson matches up against Florida Gulf Coast at home next Saturday. Kennesaw State plays Lipscomb on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

