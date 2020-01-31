Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

PGA Tour Champions-Morocco Champions Par Scores

January 31, 2020 1:04 pm
 
1 min read
      
Friday
At Samanah Golf Club
Marrakech, Morocco
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,369; Par: 72
Senond Round
Stephen Ames 63-69—132 -12
Brett Quigley 69-66—135 -9
Bernhard Langer 67-68—135 -9
José María Olazábal 67-68—135 -9
Scott McCarron 71-65—136 -8
Rod Pampling 68-68—136 -8
Scott Parel 68-68—136 -8
Colin Montgomerie 67-69—136 -8
Doug Barron 71-66—137 -7
Tim Petrovic 70-67—137 -7
Kirk Triplett 70-67—137 -7
Roger Chapman 70-68—138 -6
Stephen Leaney 70-68—138 -6
Kent Jones 69-69—138 -6
Ken Tanigawa 68-70—138 -6
Kevin Sutherland 68-70—138 -6
Darren Clarke 71-68—139 -5
Mark O’Meara 71-68—139 -5
Jesper Parnevik 70-69—139 -5
Jerry Kelly 69-70—139 -5
Jerry Smith 69-70—139 -5
Tom Pernice Jr. 68-71—139 -5
Sandy Lyle 71-69—140 -4
Larry Mize 71-69—140 -4
Duffy Waldorf 72-68—140 -4
Jay Haas 70-70—140 -4
Billy Mayfair 72-68—140 -4
Marco Dawson 72-68—140 -4
Dudley Hart 70-70—140 -4
Woody Austin 69-71—140 -4
Retief Goosen 67-73—140 -4
Paul Broadhurst 71-70—141 -3
Ken Duke 70-71—141 -3
Jeff Sluman 73-68—141 -3
Tom Lehman 73-68—141 -3
Billy Andrade 69-72—141 -3
Phillip Price 73-68—141 -3
Brandt Jobe 69-72—141 -3
Miguel Angel Jiménez 70-72—142 -2
Jeff Maggert 70-72—142 -2
Steve Pate 73-69—142 -2
Esteban Toledo 76-66—142 -2
John Daly 71-72—143 -1
Glen Day 72-71—143 -1
David Shacklady 72-71—143 -1
Tommy Tolles 73-70—143 -1
Michael Allen 74-69—143 -1
Tommy Armour III 71-73—144 E
Frank Lickliter II 71-73—144 E
David McKenzie 71-73—144 E
Ángel Cabrera 75-69—144 E
Steve Flesch 72-73—145 +1
Jean-Francois Remesy 72-74—146 +2
Willie Wood 72-75—147 +3
Bart Bryant 74-73—147 +3
James Kingston 72-76—148 +4
Wes Short, Jr. 76-72—148 +4
Paul Goydos 76-72—148 +4
David Frost 76-72—148 +4
Carlos Franco 77-71—148 +4
Scott Verplank 79-69—148 +4
Mark Brooks 75-75—150 +6
Mark Calcavecchia 78-72—150 +6
Fred Funk 77-76—153 +9
Chris DiMarco 79-76—155 +11
Olin Browne 78-78—156 +12

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck