PGA Tour Champions-Morocco Champions Par Scores

|Friday
|At Samanah Golf Club
|Marrakech, Morocco
|Purse: $2 million
|Yardage: 7,369; Par: 72
|Senond Round
|Stephen Ames
|63-69—132
|-12
|Brett Quigley
|69-66—135
|-9
|Bernhard Langer
|67-68—135
|-9
|José María Olazábal
|67-68—135
|-9
|Scott McCarron
|71-65—136
|-8
|Rod Pampling
|68-68—136
|-8
|Scott Parel
|68-68—136
|-8
|Colin Montgomerie
|67-69—136
|-8
|Doug Barron
|71-66—137
|-7
|Tim Petrovic
|70-67—137
|-7
|Kirk Triplett
|70-67—137
|-7
|Roger Chapman
|70-68—138
|-6
|Stephen Leaney
|70-68—138
|-6
|Kent Jones
|69-69—138
|-6
|Ken Tanigawa
|68-70—138
|-6
|Kevin Sutherland
|68-70—138
|-6
|Darren Clarke
|71-68—139
|-5
|Mark O’Meara
|71-68—139
|-5
|Jesper Parnevik
|70-69—139
|-5
|Jerry Kelly
|69-70—139
|-5
|Jerry Smith
|69-70—139
|-5
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|68-71—139
|-5
|Sandy Lyle
|71-69—140
|-4
|Larry Mize
|71-69—140
|-4
|Duffy Waldorf
|72-68—140
|-4
|Jay Haas
|70-70—140
|-4
|Billy Mayfair
|72-68—140
|-4
|Marco Dawson
|72-68—140
|-4
|Dudley Hart
|70-70—140
|-4
|Woody Austin
|69-71—140
|-4
|Retief Goosen
|67-73—140
|-4
|Paul Broadhurst
|71-70—141
|-3
|Ken Duke
|70-71—141
|-3
|Jeff Sluman
|73-68—141
|-3
|Tom Lehman
|73-68—141
|-3
|Billy Andrade
|69-72—141
|-3
|Phillip Price
|73-68—141
|-3
|Brandt Jobe
|69-72—141
|-3
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|70-72—142
|-2
|Jeff Maggert
|70-72—142
|-2
|Steve Pate
|73-69—142
|-2
|Esteban Toledo
|76-66—142
|-2
|John Daly
|71-72—143
|-1
|Glen Day
|72-71—143
|-1
|David Shacklady
|72-71—143
|-1
|Tommy Tolles
|73-70—143
|-1
|Michael Allen
|74-69—143
|-1
|Tommy Armour III
|71-73—144
|E
|Frank Lickliter II
|71-73—144
|E
|David McKenzie
|71-73—144
|E
|Ángel Cabrera
|75-69—144
|E
|Steve Flesch
|72-73—145
|+1
|Jean-Francois Remesy
|72-74—146
|+2
|Willie Wood
|72-75—147
|+3
|Bart Bryant
|74-73—147
|+3
|James Kingston
|72-76—148
|+4
|Wes Short, Jr.
|76-72—148
|+4
|Paul Goydos
|76-72—148
|+4
|David Frost
|76-72—148
|+4
|Carlos Franco
|77-71—148
|+4
|Scott Verplank
|79-69—148
|+4
|Mark Brooks
|75-75—150
|+6
|Mark Calcavecchia
|78-72—150
|+6
|Fred Funk
|77-76—153
|+9
|Chris DiMarco
|79-76—155
|+11
|Olin Browne
|78-78—156
|+12
