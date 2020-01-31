PGA Tour Champions-Morocco Champions Par Scores

Friday At Samanah Golf Club Marrakech, Morocco Purse: $2 million Yardage: 7,369; Par: 72 Senond Round Stephen Ames 63-69—132 -12 Brett Quigley 69-66—135 -9 Bernhard Langer 67-68—135 -9 José María Olazábal 67-68—135 -9 Scott McCarron 71-65—136 -8 Rod Pampling 68-68—136 -8 Scott Parel 68-68—136 -8 Colin Montgomerie 67-69—136 -8 Doug Barron 71-66—137 -7 Tim Petrovic 70-67—137 -7 Kirk Triplett 70-67—137 -7 Roger Chapman 70-68—138 -6 Stephen Leaney 70-68—138 -6 Kent Jones 69-69—138 -6 Ken Tanigawa 68-70—138 -6 Kevin Sutherland 68-70—138 -6 Darren Clarke 71-68—139 -5 Mark O’Meara 71-68—139 -5 Jesper Parnevik 70-69—139 -5 Jerry Kelly 69-70—139 -5 Jerry Smith 69-70—139 -5 Tom Pernice Jr. 68-71—139 -5 Sandy Lyle 71-69—140 -4 Larry Mize 71-69—140 -4 Duffy Waldorf 72-68—140 -4 Jay Haas 70-70—140 -4 Billy Mayfair 72-68—140 -4 Marco Dawson 72-68—140 -4 Dudley Hart 70-70—140 -4 Woody Austin 69-71—140 -4 Retief Goosen 67-73—140 -4 Paul Broadhurst 71-70—141 -3 Ken Duke 70-71—141 -3 Jeff Sluman 73-68—141 -3 Tom Lehman 73-68—141 -3 Billy Andrade 69-72—141 -3 Phillip Price 73-68—141 -3 Brandt Jobe 69-72—141 -3 Miguel Angel Jiménez 70-72—142 -2 Jeff Maggert 70-72—142 -2 Steve Pate 73-69—142 -2 Esteban Toledo 76-66—142 -2 John Daly 71-72—143 -1 Glen Day 72-71—143 -1 David Shacklady 72-71—143 -1 Tommy Tolles 73-70—143 -1 Michael Allen 74-69—143 -1 Tommy Armour III 71-73—144 E Frank Lickliter II 71-73—144 E David McKenzie 71-73—144 E Ángel Cabrera 75-69—144 E Steve Flesch 72-73—145 +1 Jean-Francois Remesy 72-74—146 +2 Willie Wood 72-75—147 +3 Bart Bryant 74-73—147 +3 James Kingston 72-76—148 +4 Wes Short, Jr. 76-72—148 +4 Paul Goydos 76-72—148 +4 David Frost 76-72—148 +4 Carlos Franco 77-71—148 +4 Scott Verplank 79-69—148 +4 Mark Brooks 75-75—150 +6 Mark Calcavecchia 78-72—150 +6 Fred Funk 77-76—153 +9 Chris DiMarco 79-76—155 +11 Olin Browne 78-78—156 +12

