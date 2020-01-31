PGA Tour Champions-Morocco Champions Scores

|Friday
|At Samanah Golf Club
|Marrakech, Morocco
|Purse: $2 million
|Yardage: 7,369; Par: 72
|Senond Round
|Stephen Ames
|63-69—132
|Brett Quigley
|69-66—135
|Bernhard Langer
|67-68—135
|José María Olazábal
|67-68—135
|Scott McCarron
|71-65—136
|Rod Pampling
|68-68—136
|Scott Parel
|68-68—136
|Colin Montgomerie
|67-69—136
|Doug Barron
|71-66—137
|Tim Petrovic
|70-67—137
|Kirk Triplett
|70-67—137
|Roger Chapman
|70-68—138
|Stephen Leaney
|70-68—138
|Kent Jones
|69-69—138
|Ken Tanigawa
|68-70—138
|Kevin Sutherland
|68-70—138
|Darren Clarke
|71-68—139
|Mark O’Meara
|71-68—139
|Jesper Parnevik
|70-69—139
|Jerry Kelly
|69-70—139
|Jerry Smith
|69-70—139
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|68-71—139
|Sandy Lyle
|71-69—140
|Larry Mize
|71-69—140
|Duffy Waldorf
|72-68—140
|Jay Haas
|70-70—140
|Billy Mayfair
|72-68—140
|Marco Dawson
|72-68—140
|Dudley Hart
|70-70—140
|Woody Austin
|69-71—140
|Retief Goosen
|67-73—140
|Paul Broadhurst
|71-70—141
|Ken Duke
|70-71—141
|Jeff Sluman
|73-68—141
|Tom Lehman
|73-68—141
|Billy Andrade
|69-72—141
|Phillip Price
|73-68—141
|Brandt Jobe
|69-72—141
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|70-72—142
|Jeff Maggert
|70-72—142
|Steve Pate
|73-69—142
|Esteban Toledo
|76-66—142
|John Daly
|71-72—143
|Glen Day
|72-71—143
|David Shacklady
|72-71—143
|Tommy Tolles
|73-70—143
|Michael Allen
|74-69—143
|Tommy Armour III
|71-73—144
|Frank Lickliter II
|71-73—144
|David McKenzie
|71-73—144
|Ángel Cabrera
|75-69—144
|Steve Flesch
|72-73—145
|Jean-Francois Remesy
|72-74—146
|Willie Wood
|72-75—147
|Bart Bryant
|74-73—147
|James Kingston
|72-76—148
|Wes Short, Jr.
|76-72—148
|Paul Goydos
|76-72—148
|David Frost
|76-72—148
|Carlos Franco
|77-71—148
|Scott Verplank
|79-69—148
|Mark Brooks
|75-75—150
|Mark Calcavecchia
|78-72—150
|Fred Funk
|77-76—153
|Chris DiMarco
|79-76—155
|Olin Browne
|78-78—156
