PGA Tour Champions-Morocco Champions Scores

Friday At Samanah Golf Club Marrakech, Morocco Purse: $2 million Yardage: 7,369; Par: 72 Senond Round Stephen Ames 63-69—132 Brett Quigley 69-66—135 Bernhard Langer 67-68—135 José María Olazábal 67-68—135 Scott McCarron 71-65—136 Rod Pampling 68-68—136 Scott Parel 68-68—136 Colin Montgomerie 67-69—136 Doug Barron 71-66—137 Tim Petrovic 70-67—137 Kirk Triplett 70-67—137 Roger Chapman 70-68—138 Stephen Leaney 70-68—138 Kent Jones 69-69—138 Ken Tanigawa 68-70—138 Kevin Sutherland 68-70—138 Darren Clarke 71-68—139 Mark O’Meara 71-68—139 Jesper Parnevik 70-69—139 Jerry Kelly 69-70—139 Jerry Smith 69-70—139 Tom Pernice Jr. 68-71—139 Sandy Lyle 71-69—140 Larry Mize 71-69—140 Duffy Waldorf 72-68—140 Jay Haas 70-70—140 Billy Mayfair 72-68—140 Marco Dawson 72-68—140 Dudley Hart 70-70—140 Woody Austin 69-71—140 Retief Goosen 67-73—140 Paul Broadhurst 71-70—141 Ken Duke 70-71—141 Jeff Sluman 73-68—141 Tom Lehman 73-68—141 Billy Andrade 69-72—141 Phillip Price 73-68—141 Brandt Jobe 69-72—141 Miguel Angel Jiménez 70-72—142 Jeff Maggert 70-72—142 Steve Pate 73-69—142 Esteban Toledo 76-66—142 John Daly 71-72—143 Glen Day 72-71—143 David Shacklady 72-71—143 Tommy Tolles 73-70—143 Michael Allen 74-69—143 Tommy Armour III 71-73—144 Frank Lickliter II 71-73—144 David McKenzie 71-73—144 Ángel Cabrera 75-69—144 Steve Flesch 72-73—145 Jean-Francois Remesy 72-74—146 Willie Wood 72-75—147 Bart Bryant 74-73—147 James Kingston 72-76—148 Wes Short, Jr. 76-72—148 Paul Goydos 76-72—148 David Frost 76-72—148 Carlos Franco 77-71—148 Scott Verplank 79-69—148 Mark Brooks 75-75—150 Mark Calcavecchia 78-72—150 Fred Funk 77-76—153 Chris DiMarco 79-76—155 Olin Browne 78-78—156

