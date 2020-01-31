Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Champions-Morocco Champions Scores

January 31, 2020 1:04 pm
 
1 min read
      
Friday
At Samanah Golf Club
Marrakech, Morocco
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,369; Par: 72
Senond Round
Stephen Ames 63-69—132
Brett Quigley 69-66—135
Bernhard Langer 67-68—135
José María Olazábal 67-68—135
Scott McCarron 71-65—136
Rod Pampling 68-68—136
Scott Parel 68-68—136
Colin Montgomerie 67-69—136
Doug Barron 71-66—137
Tim Petrovic 70-67—137
Kirk Triplett 70-67—137
Roger Chapman 70-68—138
Stephen Leaney 70-68—138
Kent Jones 69-69—138
Ken Tanigawa 68-70—138
Kevin Sutherland 68-70—138
Darren Clarke 71-68—139
Mark O’Meara 71-68—139
Jesper Parnevik 70-69—139
Jerry Kelly 69-70—139
Jerry Smith 69-70—139
Tom Pernice Jr. 68-71—139
Sandy Lyle 71-69—140
Larry Mize 71-69—140
Duffy Waldorf 72-68—140
Jay Haas 70-70—140
Billy Mayfair 72-68—140
Marco Dawson 72-68—140
Dudley Hart 70-70—140
Woody Austin 69-71—140
Retief Goosen 67-73—140
Paul Broadhurst 71-70—141
Ken Duke 70-71—141
Jeff Sluman 73-68—141
Tom Lehman 73-68—141
Billy Andrade 69-72—141
Phillip Price 73-68—141
Brandt Jobe 69-72—141
Miguel Angel Jiménez 70-72—142
Jeff Maggert 70-72—142
Steve Pate 73-69—142
Esteban Toledo 76-66—142
John Daly 71-72—143
Glen Day 72-71—143
David Shacklady 72-71—143
Tommy Tolles 73-70—143
Michael Allen 74-69—143
Tommy Armour III 71-73—144
Frank Lickliter II 71-73—144
David McKenzie 71-73—144
Ángel Cabrera 75-69—144
Steve Flesch 72-73—145
Jean-Francois Remesy 72-74—146
Willie Wood 72-75—147
Bart Bryant 74-73—147
James Kingston 72-76—148
Wes Short, Jr. 76-72—148
Paul Goydos 76-72—148
David Frost 76-72—148
Carlos Franco 77-71—148
Scott Verplank 79-69—148
Mark Brooks 75-75—150
Mark Calcavecchia 78-72—150
Fred Funk 77-76—153
Chris DiMarco 79-76—155
Olin Browne 78-78—156

