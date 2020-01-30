Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Champions-Morocco Champions Scores

Thursday
At Samanah Golf Club
Marrakech, Morocco
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,369; Par: 72 (36-36)
First Round
Stephen Ames 31-32—63
José María Olazábal 30-37—67
Colin Montgomerie 32-35—67
Bernhard Langer 36-31—67
Retief Goosen 35-32—67
Tom Pernice Jr. 34-34—68
Ken Tanigawa 33-35—68
Scott Parel 33-35—68
Kevin Sutherland 35-33—68
Rod Pampling 35-33—68
Woody Austin 32-37—69
Brandt Jobe 34-35—69
Billy Andrade 34-35—69
Kent Jones 36-33—69
Brett Quigley 33-36—69
Jerry Kelly 36-33—69
Jerry Smith 34-35—69
Kirk Triplett 36-34—70
Ken Duke 33-37—70
Tim Petrovic 32-38—70
Stephen Leaney 35-35—70
Roger Chapman 35-35—70
Jeff Maggert 34-36—70
Dudley Hart 34-36—70
Jay Haas 35-35—70
Jesper Parnevik 34-36—70
Miguel Angel Jiménez 35-35—70
John Daly 36-35—71
Paul Broadhurst 35-36—71
Frank Lickliter II 36-35—71
Tommy Armour III 35-36—71
Doug Barron 34-37—71
Sandy Lyle 34-37—71
Darren Clarke 35-36—71
Mark O’Meara 36-35—71
Scott McCarron 34-37—71
Larry Mize 37-34—71
David McKenzie 35-36—71
Duffy Waldorf 38-34—72
Billy Mayfair 37-35—72
Marco Dawson 36-36—72
Steve Flesch 35-37—72
Glen Day 35-37—72
James Kingston 35-37—72
David Shacklady 37-35—72
Jean-Francois Remesy 33-39—72
Willie Wood 36-36—72
Jeff Sluman 36-37—73
Tommy Tolles 38-35—73
Tom Lehman 34-39—73
Steve Pate 34-39—73
Phillip Price 36-37—73
Bart Bryant 37-37—74
Michael Allen 37-37—74
Ángel Cabrera 37-38—75
Mark Brooks 38-37—75
Wes Short, Jr. 38-38—76
Paul Goydos 38-38—76
David Frost 41-35—76
Esteban Toledo 37-39—76
Fred Funk 40-37—77
Carlos Franco 37-40—77
Olin Browne 38-40—78
Mark Calcavecchia 39-39—78
Chris DiMarco 39-40—79
Scott Verplank 38-41—79

