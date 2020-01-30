PGA Tour Champions-Morocco Champions Scores

Thursday At Samanah Golf Club Marrakech, Morocco Purse: $2 million Yardage: 7,369; Par: 72 (36-36) First Round Stephen Ames 31-32—63 José María Olazábal 30-37—67 Colin Montgomerie 32-35—67 Bernhard Langer 36-31—67 Retief Goosen 35-32—67 Tom Pernice Jr. 34-34—68 Ken Tanigawa 33-35—68 Scott Parel 33-35—68 Kevin Sutherland 35-33—68 Rod Pampling 35-33—68 Woody Austin 32-37—69 Brandt Jobe 34-35—69 Billy Andrade 34-35—69 Kent Jones 36-33—69 Brett Quigley 33-36—69 Jerry Kelly 36-33—69 Jerry Smith 34-35—69 Kirk Triplett 36-34—70 Ken Duke 33-37—70 Tim Petrovic 32-38—70 Stephen Leaney 35-35—70 Roger Chapman 35-35—70 Jeff Maggert 34-36—70 Dudley Hart 34-36—70 Jay Haas 35-35—70 Jesper Parnevik 34-36—70 Miguel Angel Jiménez 35-35—70 John Daly 36-35—71 Paul Broadhurst 35-36—71 Frank Lickliter II 36-35—71 Tommy Armour III 35-36—71 Doug Barron 34-37—71 Sandy Lyle 34-37—71 Darren Clarke 35-36—71 Mark O’Meara 36-35—71 Scott McCarron 34-37—71 Larry Mize 37-34—71 David McKenzie 35-36—71 Duffy Waldorf 38-34—72 Billy Mayfair 37-35—72 Marco Dawson 36-36—72 Steve Flesch 35-37—72 Glen Day 35-37—72 James Kingston 35-37—72 David Shacklady 37-35—72 Jean-Francois Remesy 33-39—72 Willie Wood 36-36—72 Jeff Sluman 36-37—73 Tommy Tolles 38-35—73 Tom Lehman 34-39—73 Steve Pate 34-39—73 Phillip Price 36-37—73 Bart Bryant 37-37—74 Michael Allen 37-37—74 Ángel Cabrera 37-38—75 Mark Brooks 38-37—75 Wes Short, Jr. 38-38—76 Paul Goydos 38-38—76 David Frost 41-35—76 Esteban Toledo 37-39—76 Fred Funk 40-37—77 Carlos Franco 37-40—77 Olin Browne 38-40—78 Mark Calcavecchia 39-39—78 Chris DiMarco 39-40—79 Scott Verplank 38-41—79

