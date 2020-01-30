PGA Tour Champions-Morocco Champions Scores

|Thursday
|At Samanah Golf Club
|Marrakech, Morocco
|Purse: $2 million
|Yardage: 7,369; Par: 72 (36-36)
|First Round
|Stephen Ames
|31-32—63
|José María Olazábal
|30-37—67
|Colin Montgomerie
|32-35—67
|Bernhard Langer
|36-31—67
|Retief Goosen
|35-32—67
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|34-34—68
|Ken Tanigawa
|33-35—68
|Scott Parel
|33-35—68
|Kevin Sutherland
|35-33—68
|Rod Pampling
|35-33—68
|Woody Austin
|32-37—69
|Brandt Jobe
|34-35—69
|Billy Andrade
|34-35—69
|Kent Jones
|36-33—69
|Brett Quigley
|33-36—69
|Jerry Kelly
|36-33—69
|Jerry Smith
|34-35—69
|Kirk Triplett
|36-34—70
|Ken Duke
|33-37—70
|Tim Petrovic
|32-38—70
|Stephen Leaney
|35-35—70
|Roger Chapman
|35-35—70
|Jeff Maggert
|34-36—70
|Dudley Hart
|34-36—70
|Jay Haas
|35-35—70
|Jesper Parnevik
|34-36—70
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|35-35—70
|John Daly
|36-35—71
|Paul Broadhurst
|35-36—71
|Frank Lickliter II
|36-35—71
|Tommy Armour III
|35-36—71
|Doug Barron
|34-37—71
|Sandy Lyle
|34-37—71
|Darren Clarke
|35-36—71
|Mark O’Meara
|36-35—71
|Scott McCarron
|34-37—71
|Larry Mize
|37-34—71
|David McKenzie
|35-36—71
|Duffy Waldorf
|38-34—72
|Billy Mayfair
|37-35—72
|Marco Dawson
|36-36—72
|Steve Flesch
|35-37—72
|Glen Day
|35-37—72
|James Kingston
|35-37—72
|David Shacklady
|37-35—72
|Jean-Francois Remesy
|33-39—72
|Willie Wood
|36-36—72
|Jeff Sluman
|36-37—73
|Tommy Tolles
|38-35—73
|Tom Lehman
|34-39—73
|Steve Pate
|34-39—73
|Phillip Price
|36-37—73
|Bart Bryant
|37-37—74
|Michael Allen
|37-37—74
|Ángel Cabrera
|37-38—75
|Mark Brooks
|38-37—75
|Wes Short, Jr.
|38-38—76
|Paul Goydos
|38-38—76
|David Frost
|41-35—76
|Esteban Toledo
|37-39—76
|Fred Funk
|40-37—77
|Carlos Franco
|37-40—77
|Olin Browne
|38-40—78
|Mark Calcavecchia
|39-39—78
|Chris DiMarco
|39-40—79
|Scott Verplank
|38-41—79
