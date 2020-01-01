PGA Tour Schedule-Winners

Sept. 12-15 — A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier (Joaquin Niemann)

Sept. 19-22 — Sanderson Farms Championship (Sebastian Munoz)

Sept. 26-29 — Safeway Open (Cameron Champ)

Oct. 3-6 — Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (Kevin Na)

Oct. 10-13 — Houston Open (Lanto Griffin)

Oct. 17-20 — The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges (Justin Thomas)

Oct. 21-21 — MGM Resorts The Challenge: Japan Skins (Jason Day)

Oct. 24-27 — The Zozo Championship (Tiger Woods)

Oct. 31-Nov. 3 — WGC-HSBC Champions (Rory McIlroy)

Oct. 31-Nov. 3 — Bermuda Championship (Brendon Todd)

Nov. 14-17 — Mayakoba Golf Classic (Brendon Todd)

Nov. 21-24 — The RSM Classic (Tyler Duncan)

x-Dec. 4-7 — Hero World Challenge (Henrik Stenson)

x-Dec. 12-15 — Presidents Cup (United States)

Jan. 2-5 — Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course), Kapalua, Hawaii

Jan. 9-12 — Sony Open, Waialae CC, Honolulu

Jan. 16-19 — Desert Classic, PGA West (Stadium, Nicklaus Tournament) and La Quinta CC, La Quinta, Calif.

Jan. 23-26 — Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines GC (South and North), San Diego

Jan. 30-Feb. 2 — Waste Management Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium), Scottsdale, Ariz.

Feb. 6-9 — AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach GL, Spyglass Hill GC, Monterey Peninsula CC (Shore), Pebble Beach, Calif.

Feb. 13-16 — Genesis Invitational, Riviera CC, Los Angeles

Feb. 20-23 — WGC-Mexico Championship, Chapultepec GC, Mexico City

Feb. 20-23 — Puerto Rico Open, Coco Beach Golf & CC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Feb. 27-March 1 — Honda Classic, PGA National Resort & Spa (Champions), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

March 5-8 — Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Fla.

March 12-15 — The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

March 19-22 — Valspar Championship, Innisbrook GC (Copperheard), Palm Harbor, Fla.

March 25-29 — WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin CC, Austin, Texas

March 26-29 — Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

April 2-5 — Valero Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks), San Antonio

April 9-12 — Masters, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.

April 16-19 —RBC Heritage, Harbour Town GL, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

April 23-26 — Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

April 30-May 3 — Wells Fargo Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

May 7-10 — AT&T Byron Nelson, Trinity Forest GC, Dallas

May 14-17 — PGA Championship, Harding Park GC, San Francisco

May 21-24 — Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial CC, Fort Worth, Texas

May 28-31 — Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit GC, Detroit

June 4-7 — Memorial Tournament, Muirfield Village GC, Dublin, Ohio

June 11-14 — RBC Canadian Open, St. George’s Golf and CC, Etobicoke, Ontario

June 18-21 — U.S. Open, Winged Foot GC, Mamaroneck, N.Y.

June 25-28 — Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

July 2-5 — WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

July 2-5 — Barracuda Championship, Montreux Golf & CC, Reno, Nev.

July 9-12 — John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

July 16-19 — British Open, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England

July 16-19 — Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace GC (Champions Trace), Nicholasville, Ky.

July 23-26 — 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

July 30-Aug. 2 — Olympics, Kasumigaseki CC, Saitima, Japan

Aug. 6-9 — Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.

Aug. 13-16 — The Northern Trust, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

Aug. 20-23 — BMW Championship, Olympia Fields CC, Olympia Fields, Ill.

Aug. 27-30 — Tour Championship, East Lake GC, Atlanta

x-unofficial event

