Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Phillies cut former All-Star Odubel Herrera

January 14, 2020 4:37 pm
 
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have cut outfielder Odubel Herrera and claimed outfielder Nick Martini off waivers.

Herrera was designated for assignment on Tuesday to make room on the roster for Martini. Herrera was suspended last season under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy following his arrest at a casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on domestic assault charges.

The charges against Herrera were dismissed, but the 2016 All-Star remained on the suspended list.

The Phillies owe Herrera $19.5 million. The 28-year-old Herrera has a .276 career average, .333 on-base percentage and .423 slugging percentage.

Advertisement

Herrera hit .222 with one home run and 16 RBIs in 39 games and lost his starting job last year before his suspension.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Martini hit .226 with a .330 on-base percentage in 32 games last season for Oakland and San Diego. He’s slashing .269/.372/.380 in 288 career plate appearances.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Poe Lock with a fresh batch of ice on her bow

Today in History

1969: Explosion aboard USS Enterprise kills 28