PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

January 25, 2020 4:00 am
 
Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes Central American migrants carry children as they run across the Suchiate River; a musher competing in a sled dog race, a militia member uses a digital thermometer to take a driver’s temperature at a checkpoint in Wuhan, China; and Indian paramilitary soldiers are reflected in a fountain.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Jan. 18-24, 2020.

