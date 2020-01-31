Listen Live Sports

Pickett lifts UC Riverside past Long Beach St. 77-69

January 31, 2020 12:45 am
 
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominick Pickett had a career-high 20 points as UC Riverside topped Long Beach State 77-69 on Thursday night.

Dikymbe Martin had 14 points for UC Riverside (14-9, 4-3 Big West Conference). Arinze Chidom added 11 points. Angus McWilliam had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Chance Hunter had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Beach (7-15, 2-4). Michael Carter III added 14 points. Colin Slater had 12 points.

UC Riverside faces Cal State Fullerton on the road on Wednesday. Long Beach State plays UC Santa Barbara at home on Saturday.

