Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Pippen scores 20 to lead Kent State past Buffalo 70-66

January 24, 2020 9:35 pm
 
< a min read
      

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Danny Pippen had 20 points as Kent State narrowly beat Buffalo 70-66 on Friday night.

Pippen tied it at 64 on a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left, and he added six free throws in the final 23.9 seconds to secure it. He entered as a 71.8% free-throw shooter.

Troy Simons had 16 points for Kent State (14-6, 4-3 Mid-American Conference). CJ Williamson added nine rebounds and Mitch Peterson grabbed seven.

Davonta Jordan had 13 points and six assists for the Bulls (13-7, 4-3), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Jeenathan Williams and Jayvon Graves each scored 11 points.

Advertisement

Kent State plays Toledo on the road on Tuesday. Buffalo plays Akron on the road on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in