Pittsburgh 53, Wake Forest 48

January 30, 2020 10:23 pm
 
WAKE FOREST (12-9)

Morra 3-10 4-6 10, Raca 3-15 2-3 9, Conti 3-15 2-4 8, Scruggs 1-8 0-0 3, Sharp 4-13 2-2 12, Summiel 0-0 0-0 0, Udoh 1-2 0-2 2, Harrison 1-1 0-0 2, Hoard 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 17-66 10-17 48

PITTSBURGH (4-16)

Judkins 1-4 0-0 2, Brown 2-5 1-2 5, Bugg 4-12 3-6 12, Green 5-11 0-0 12, Harris 6-14 1-2 13, Igbokwe 1-4 0-0 2, Lamark 2-3 1-1 5, Hayford 1-5 0-0 2, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-58 6-11 53

Wake Forest 11 12 16 9 48
Pittsburgh 8 9 16 20 53

3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 4-19 (Raca 1-6, Conti 0-6, Scruggs 1-3, Sharp 2-4), Pittsburgh 3-12 (Bugg 1-5, Green 2-5, Harris 0-1, Hayford 0-1). Assists_Wake Forest 11 (Conti 7), Pittsburgh 8 (Bugg 3). Fouled Out_Pittsburgh Igbokwe. Rebounds_Wake Forest 45 (Morra 4-5), Pittsburgh 46 (Brown 4-8). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 16, Pittsburgh 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_813.

