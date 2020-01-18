Listen Live Sports

Pittsburgh 66, North Carolina 52

January 18, 2020 2:16 pm
 
NORTH CAROLINA (8-9)

Brooks 7-15 2-8 16, Black 2-5 0-2 5, Robinson 3-10 3-4 12, Bacot 5-12 2-3 12, Platek 0-2 0-0 0, Pierce 2-6 0-0 4, Francis 0-5 1-2 1, Keeling 0-4 2-2 2, Rush 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 10-21 52.

PITTSBURGH (12-6)

Johnson 4-11 10-12 20, McGowens 1-10 2-2 5, Toney 3-6 3-4 9, Murphy 5-10 0-0 13, Hamilton 1-2 3-4 5, Brown 4-4 1-3 9, Champagnie 2-8 0-2 5, Drumgoole 0-2 0-0 0, Ezeakudo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 19-27 66.

Halftime_Pittsburgh 43-23. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 4-18 (Robinson 3-9, Black 1-2, Keeling 0-1, Rush 0-1, Francis 0-2, Pierce 0-3), Pittsburgh 7-24 (Murphy 3-8, Johnson 2-5, Champagnie 1-4, McGowens 1-5, Toney 0-2). Fouled Out_Robinson, Bacot, Champagnie. Rebounds_North Carolina 43 (Brooks 13), Pittsburgh 31 (Johnson 7). Assists_North Carolina 11 (Platek 4), Pittsburgh 12 (Johnson 6). Total Fouls_North Carolina 16, Pittsburgh 20.

