Plawecki would earn $1.15M with 350 plate appearances

January 7, 2020 2:16 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Catcher Kevin Plawecki would earn $1.15 million from the Boston Red Sox this year if he has 350 plate appearances.

Plawecki agreed Friday to a $900,000, one-year contract. The deal calls for $50,000 bonuses for 150, 200, 250, 300, and 350 plate appearances

The 28-year-old is a five-year big league veteran with the New York Mets and Cleveland Indians. He is a career .218 hitter and batted .222 with three homers, 17 RBIs and a .629 OPS in 174 plate appearances with Cleveland last season.

His high for plate appearances was 277 with the Mets in 2018.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

