Prairie View 102, MVSU 83

January 27, 2020 11:44 pm
 
MVSU (1-18)

Simmons 6-14 5-5 18, Green 8-14 2-2 19, Alston 3-7 2-2 9, Hunter 6-12 7-10 21, Barnes 1-4 0-0 3, Samaha 1-2 3-4 5, Sarnor 1-3 0-1 2, Milojevic 1-1 0-0 2, Kimble 2-2 0-0 4, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 19-24 83.

PRAIRIE VIEW (10-10)

Lister 13-23 0-0 30, Patterson 3-9 12-12 19, Wiliams 2-5 0-0 4, Henry 3-6 4-6 10, Andrus 7-8 1-2 15, Williams 1-7 0-0 3, Cox 2-2 0-0 4, Jackson 6-7 1-3 13, Sneed 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 1-1 0-0 2, Edgar 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 39-69 18-23 102.

Halftime_Prairie View 47-30. 3-Point Goals_MVSU 6-21 (Hunter 2-6, Alston 1-2, Barnes 1-3, Green 1-4, Simmons 1-4, Sarnor 0-2), Prairie View 6-23 (Lister 4-12, Patterson 1-2, Williams 1-6, Wiliams 0-3). Rebounds_MVSU 29 (Alston 10), Prairie View 33 (Henry 7). Assists_MVSU 11 (Simmons 6), Prairie View 33 (Patterson 10). Total Fouls_MVSU 19, Prairie View 21. A_1,522 (6,500).

