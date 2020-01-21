Prairie View 74, Jackson St. 60

PRAIRIE VIEW (8-10)

Andrus 4-10 3-4 11, Patterson 3-10 1-2 7, Williams 6-9 11-13 27, Henry 2-8 2-2 6, Wiliams 3-6 5-7 11, Sneed 1-3 3-4 5, Ellis 1-4 0-0 3, Cox 1-1 0-0 2, Lister 1-3 0-0 2, Madden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 25-32 74.

JACKSON ST. (5-14)

Griffin 6-11 7-9 19, Jarrett 8-18 1-1 17, McKinnis 4-6 0-2 8, Wallis 0-6 3-4 3, James 1-6 3-5 5, Ross 3-4 0-0 8, McClelland 0-1 0-0 0, Howard 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer 0-0 0-0 0, M.Daniels 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 14-21 60.

Halftime_Prairie View 34-30. 3-Point Goals_Prairie View 5-11 (Williams 4-6, Ellis 1-3, Lister 0-1, Patterson 0-1), Jackson St. 2-11 (Ross 2-2, M.Daniels 0-1, James 0-1, Jarrett 0-1, McClelland 0-1, Wallis 0-2, Griffin 0-3). Fouled Out_Ross. Rebounds_Prairie View 25 (Henry 6), Jackson St. 30 (McKinnis 9). Assists_Prairie View 9 (Henry, Wiliams, Ellis 2), Jackson St. 8 (James 4). Total Fouls_Prairie View 21, Jackson St. 23. A_497 (8,000).

