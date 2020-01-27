Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Prairie View A&M cruises past Mississippi Valley St, 102-83

January 27, 2020 11:55 pm
 
< a min read
      

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Antione Lister scored 30 points as Prairie View A&M cruised past Mississippi Valley State, 102-83 for its fourth straight Southwestern Conference victory Monday night.

The Panthers built a 15-point lead by intermission and maintained it in a wild second half that featured a combined 106 points between the teams. Prairie View shot 24 of 33 (72.7 %) in the second half.

Devonte Patterson finished with 19 points and 10 assists for the Panthers (10-10, 6-1). Gerard Andrus had 15 points, Jonathan Jackson added 13 and Lenell Henry contributed 10.

Caleb Hunter scored 21 points to lead the Delta Devils (1-18, 1-6). Michael Green added 19 points and Torico Simmons added another 18.

Advertisement

Prairie View A&M is at Alabama A&M Saturday. Mississippi Valley State hosts Jackson State Saturday.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
1|28 U.S. Census Bureau Data Privacy Day
1|28 Federal Data Mixer
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10 Thunderbolt II fighter pilots perform an 'Elephant Walk'

Today in History

1986: Challenger disaster at Cape Canaveral