Prairie View wins 2nd straight in SWAC, tops Southern 64-54

January 6, 2020 11:51 pm
 
< a min read
      

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Darius Williams converted 9 of 10 from the line and scored 14 points as Prairie View A&M won its second straight game to open Southwestern Conference play, topping Southern 64-54 on Monday night.

The Panthers, who built their 10-point margin in the first half to take a 32-22 advantage at intermission, now have won three straight after snapping a four-game losing streak.

Devonte Patterson added 10 points for Prairie View (6-9, 2-0).

Damiree Burns scored 12 points for Southern (3-12, 0-2), which now has lost eight straight games.

