By The Associated Press

NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 2 (210) Charlotte at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Denver at MIAMI 5½ (215) Toronto at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Golden State Utah 3½ (210½) at CHICAGO at SAN ANTONIO 2 (218½) Oklahoma City at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Brooklyn at SACRAMENTO 4 (222½) Memphis at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Detroit COLLEGE BASKETBALL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at FIU 2½ UTEP James Madison 2 at UNC-WILMINGTON at RICHMOND 13½ St. Joseph’s at VA COMMONWEALTH OFF Fordham at DUQUESNE 3½ Saint Louis at FAU 2 UTSA at COLL. OF CHARLESTON 6 Towson at NORTHEASTERN 15½ Elon at PURDUE 7 Minnesota Rhode Island 6½ at BROWN at APPALACHIAN ST 3 Georgia St at CHARLOTTE 3½ UAB at COASTAL CAROLINA 2 Georgia Southern at MARSHALL 7½ Rice at W KENTUCKY 5 North Texas at OLD DOMINION 8½ Middle Tennessee at HOFSTRA 7½ William & Mary at UALR 2 Texas State at EASTERN KENTUCKY 1½ Tennessee Tech Utah Valley 14 at CHICAGO STATE at BELMONT 23½ SIU-Edwardsville at UMKC 3 Seattle U Texas-Arlington 2½ at ARKANSAS ST at MURRAY STATE 13 UT Martin at MICHIGAN ST OFF Illinois South Alabama 2 at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE at LOUISIANA-MONROE 3 Troy at UTAH 3 Oregon St at TENNESSEE STATE 3 E. Illinois Dayton 11½ at LA SALLE at MOREHEAD STATE 3 Jacksonville St at N. COLORADO 7½ Montana St at N. DAKOTA ST 14 W. Illinois at COLORADO 1 Oregon at AUSTIN PEAY 10 SE Missouri North Dakota 4 at DENVER at S. UTAH 4½ Montana at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 1½ Oral Roberts Portland State 7 at IDAHO Gonzaga 23 at PORTLAND at PEPPERDINE 3½ Pacific at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 1½ San Diego at WASHINGTON 9½ UCLA at CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 9 UT Rio Grand Valley SOUTHERN CAL 3 at WASHINGTON ST at STANFORD 11 California Saint Mary’s CA 2 at SAN FRANCISCO National Hockey League Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -185 San Jose +170 at BUFFALO -125 Edmonton +115 at NY ISLANDERS -201 New Jersey +181 at BOSTON -205 Columbus +185 Tampa Bay -137 at MONTREAL +127 Florida -133 at OTTAWA +123 Toronto -130 at WINNIPEG +120 at CALGARY -180 NY Rangers +165 at ARIZONA -167 Anaheim +157 at COLORADO -133 St. Louis +123 at VANCOUVER -148 Chicago +138 at VEGAS -164 Philadelphia +154 College Football Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Birmingham Bowl At Birmingham, Ala. Cincinnati 6½ 7½ (54½) Boston College Gator Bowl At Jacksonville, Fla. Tennessee PK 2½ (54½) Indiana Friday Potato Bowl At Boise, Idaho Ohio 6 8 (58½) Nevada Saturday Armed Forces Bowl At Fort Worth, Texas Tulane 7 7 (56½) Southern Miss Monday LendingTree Bowl At Mobile, Ala. Louisiana-Lafayette 13 14 (54½) Miami (Ohio) Monday (1/13) Championship Game At New Orleans, LA. LSU 4½ 5 (69) Clemson NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at HOUSTON 4 2½ (43½) Buffalo at NEW ENGLAND 4½ 4½ (44) Tennessee Sunday at NEW ORLEANS 7 8 (49½) Minnesota Seattle +2 1½ (46) at PHILADELPHIA

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.