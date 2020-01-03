Listen Live Sports

January 3, 2020
 
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Miami 2 (207½) at ORLANDO
at BOSTON 12 (224½) Atlanta
Portland 6 (236) at WASHINGTON
at HOUSTON (226½) Philadelphia
at PHOENIX (225) New York
at LA LAKERS 10½ (224) New Orleans
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at BALL ST 2 Toledo
Wright St at OAKLAND
at GREEN BAY Ill.-Chicago
at IONA St. Peter’s
Quinnipiac at MARIST
at SIENA Monmouth
at CANISIUS 6 Manhattan
N. Kentucky at DETROIT
Fairfield at NIAGARA
at OHIO STATE Wisconsin
Delaware at DREXEL
at HOUSTON 10 UCF
Rutgers 6 at NEBRASKA
at MILWAUKEE 9 IUPUI
at BOWLING GREEN Kent St
at SETON HALL Georgetown
Temple at TULSA
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -130 Washington +120
at DALLAS -316 Detroit +286
College Football
Friday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Potato Bowl
At Boise, Idaho
Ohio 6 (58½) Nevada
Saturday
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Tulane 7 7 (56½) Southern Miss
Monday
LendingTree Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Louisiana-Lafayette 13 14 (54½) Miami (Ohio)
Monday (1/13)
Championship Bowl
At New Orleans
LSU 5 (69) Clemson
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at HOUSTON 4 (43½) Buffalo
at NEW ENGLAND 5 (44½) Tennessee
Sunday
at NEW ORLEANS 7 (49½) Minnesota
Seattle +2 (46) at PHILADELPHIA

