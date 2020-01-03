|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Miami
|2
|(207½)
|at
|ORLANDO
|at BOSTON
|12
|(224½)
|Atlanta
|Portland
|6
|(236)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at HOUSTON
|4½
|(226½)
|Philadelphia
|at PHOENIX
|6½
|(225)
|New
|York
|at LA LAKERS
|10½
|(224)
|New
|Orleans
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at BALL ST
|2
|Toledo
|Wright St
|3½
|at
|OAKLAND
|at GREEN BAY
|6½
|Ill.-Chicago
|at IONA
|8½
|St.
|Peter’s
|Quinnipiac
|5½
|at
|MARIST
|at SIENA
|6½
|Monmouth
|at CANISIUS
|6
|Manhattan
|N. Kentucky
|4½
|at
|DETROIT
|Fairfield
|2½
|at
|NIAGARA
|at OHIO STATE
|7½
|Wisconsin
|Delaware
|2½
|at
|DREXEL
|at HOUSTON
|10
|UCF
|Rutgers
|6
|at
|NEBRASKA
|at MILWAUKEE
|9
|IUPUI
|at BOWLING GREEN
|1½
|Kent
|St
|at SETON HALL
|6½
|Georgetown
|Temple
|2½
|at
|TULSA
|National Hockey League
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-130
|Washington
|+120
|at DALLAS
|-316
|Detroit
|+286
|College Football
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Potato Bowl
|At Boise, Idaho
|Ohio
|6
|8½
|(58½)
|Nevada
|Saturday
|Armed Forces Bowl
|At Fort Worth, Texas
|Tulane
|7
|7
|(56½)
|Southern
|Miss
|Monday
|LendingTree Bowl
|At Mobile, Ala.
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|13
|14
|(54½)
|Miami
|(Ohio)
|Monday (1/13)
|Championship Bowl
|At New Orleans
|LSU
|4½
|5
|(69)
|Clemson
|NFL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at HOUSTON
|4
|2½
|(43½)
|Buffalo
|at NEW ENGLAND
|4½
|5
|(44½)
|Tennessee
|Sunday
|at NEW ORLEANS
|7
|7½
|(49½)
|Minnesota
|Seattle
|+2
|1½
|(46)
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.