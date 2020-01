By The Associated Press

NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Memphis at BROOKLYN 1 (217½) Toronto at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) Utah Oklahoma City 6½ (212½) at CLEVELAND Indiana 6 (221½) at ATLANTA at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Boston at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Denver at DALLAS 12 (216) Charlotte at MILWAUKEE 11½ (228½) San Antonio at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Detroit at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) New Orleans COLLEGE BASKETBALL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at TENNESSEE 1 LSU at TEXAS TECH 4 Oklahoma St at BUTLER OFF Creighton at SANTA CLARA 5 San Diego at CLEMSON OFF NC State Akron 2½ at E. MICHIGAN at MARYLAND 7½ Indiana at PITTSBURGH 7½ Wake Forest at OKLAHOMA 7 Kansas St at MEMPHIS 8½ Georgia W. Carolina 7 at THE CITADEL Seattle U 14½ at CHICAGO STATE at COLORADO ST 13½ Wyoming at VMI PK Samford at DEPAUL 2½ Providence at KENTUCKY 6 Missouri at CENT. MICHIGAN 4 Miami (Ohio) at LOUISVILLE 6½ Florida St at MARSHALL 3 North Texas at BUFFALO 6½ N. Illinois at HARVARD OFF UC Irvine UCONN 2½ at SOUTH FLORIDA at PENN ST 5 Iowa at COASTAL CAROLINA 1½ Georgia St at MARQUETTE 1 Villanova at VIRGINIA 7½ Virginia Tech Duke 10½ at MIAMI Texas State 2 at ARKANSAS ST at UALR 1 Texas-Arlington South Alabama 1½ at LOUISIANA-MONROE at MOREHEAD STATE 7½ Tennessee Tech Youngstown St 3½ at CLEVELAND ST at KANSAS 10½ West Virginia at NORTHEASTERN 7 William & Mary at CHARLOTTE OFF Middle Tennessee UTEP 2 at FAU at W MICHIGAN OFF Ohio at APPALACHIAN ST 3 Georgia Southern at FURMAN 4 E Tennessee St at WICHITA ST 7½ Mississippi Jacksonville St 1 at EASTERN KENTUCKY Cincinnati 6 at TULANE at HOFSTRA 15 Elon at S. ILLINOIS 2 Illinois St at S. UTAH 6½ Montana St at SYRACUSE 3½ Notre Dame at COLL. OF CHARLESTON 10 James Madison at MERCER 1 Chattanooga Auburn 2 at MISSISSIPPI ST at TENNESSEE STATE 13 SIU-Edwardsville Oregon 5 at UTAH at W KENTUCKY 11 Rice at LOUISIANA TECH 16 Southern Miss at BELMONT 12 E. Illinois at EASTERN WASHINGTON 7 Portland State at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 11½ W. Illinois at BYU 17½ Loyola Marymount at AUSTIN PEAY 10 UT Martin San Francisco 9½ at PORTLAND at FLORIDA 8½ Alabama at DRAKE 4 Indiana St at NEVADA 4½ Boise St at N. ARIZONA 2 Weber State at NORTH CAROLINA 10 Georgia Tech at TCU 3½ Iowa St Nc Greensboro 2 at WOFFORD Towson 4 at UNC-WILMINGTON at WASHINGTON ST 1 UCLA at ARKANSAS 13½ Texas A&M at FIU 5½ UTSA at FRESNO ST OFF San Jose St at EVANSVILLE 2½ Valparaiso at OLD DOMINION 5 UAB at PENNSYLVANIA 8½ Princeton at N. IOWA 7½ Bradley at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 5½ Missouri St at NEBRASKA-OMAHA 1 Oral Roberts at MURRAY STATE 14 SE Missouri at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 3½ Troy at BAYLOR 10½ TexasatUMKC 3 Utah Valley at N. COLORADO 7½ Montana SMU 1½ at VANDERBILT at ARIZONA OFF Arizona St at GONZAGA 21½ Pepperdine at UNLV 6 Air Force at UTAH ST 1½ San Diego St Saint Mary’s Ca 8½ at PACIFIC New Mexico St 2 at CALIFORNIA BAPTIST at CS BAKERSFIELD 2½ Grand Canyon at SACRAMENTO ST 8½ Idaho State National Hockey League Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at COLUMBUS -150 San Jose +140 at BOSTON -200 Edmonton +180 at MINNESOTA -140 Winnipeg +130 at VEGAS -137 St. Louis +127 Colorado -176 at NEW JERSEY +164 Tampa Bay -207 at OTTAWA +187 Florida -118 at BUFFALO +108 at TORONTO -163 NY Islanders +153 at MONTREAL -113 Pittsburgh +103 at ARIZONA -125 Philadelphia +115 at VANCOUVER -165 NY Rangers +155 Nashville -127 at LOS ANGELES +117 College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Armed Forces Bowl At Fort Worth, Texas Tulane 7 7 (56½) Southern Miss Monday LendingTree Bowl At Mobile, Ala. Louisiana-Lafayette 13 14 (54½) Miami (Ohio) Monday (1/13) Championship Bowl At New Orleans LSU 4½ 5 (69) Clemson NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at HOUSTON 4 2½ (43½) Buffalo at NEW ENGLAND 4½ 4½ (44½) Tennessee Sunday at NEW ORLEANS 7 7½ (49½) Minnesota Seattle +2 1½ (45) at PHILADELPHIA

