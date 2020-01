By The Associated Press

NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO 5½ (211) Brooklyn Indiana 5 (209½) at CHARLOTTE at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Boston at PHILADELPHIA 6½ (213) Oklahoma City at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Denver Utah 2 (223) at NEW ORLEANS Milwaukee 7 (229½) at SAN ANTONIO at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Chicago at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Golden State COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at APPALACHIAN ST 9½ Louisiana-Lafayette at COASTAL CAROLINA 7½ Louisiana-Monroe at UALR 2 Georgia Southern at TEXAS-ARLINGTON 7½ South Alabama at TEXAS STATE 11½ Troy Georgia St 4½ at ARKANSAS ST West Virginia 2 at OKLAHOMA ST National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -200 Edmonton +180 Colorado -110 at NY ISLANDERS +100 at MONTREAL -145 Winnipeg +135 at LOS ANGELES -107 Columbus -103 College Football Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LendingTree Bowl At Mobile, Ala. Louisiana-Lafayette 13 14 (54½) Miami (Ohio) Monday (1/13) Championship Game At New Orleans LSU 4½ 5½ (69½) Clemson NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at SAN FRANCISCO 8 6½ (45½) Minnesota at BALTIMORE 9½ 10 (48) Tennessee Sunday at KANSAS CITY 7 9½ (49) Houston at GREEN BAY 3½ 4 (46) Seattle

