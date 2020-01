By The Associated Press

NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Detroit 3 (215) at CLEVELAND at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Portland Oklahoma City 2 (217) at BROOKLYN at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Minnesota at PHOENIX 6 (226½) Sacramento at LA LAKERS 13½ (220½) New York COLLEGE BASKETBALL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MARQUETTE 7½ Providence at LOUISVILLE 13 Miami Virginia 6½ at BOSTON COLLEGE at MARYLAND 3 Ohio State at KENT ST 3½ Toledo at MISSOURI 3½ Tennessee Florida 4½ at SOUTH CAROLINA Rider 1½ at QUINNIPIAC at RUTGERS 1½ Penn St at BOWLING GREEN 8 Miami (Ohio) at BALL ST 5 Buffalo Houston 1½ at TEMPLE South Florida 3½ at EAST CAROLINA at CENT. MICHIGAN 3½ N. Illinois at AKRON 13 W. Michigan at OHIO 5½ E. Michigan at S. ILLINOIS 2 Valparaiso at ILLINOIS ST PK Missouri St at N. IOWA 8½ Indiana St at DRAKE PK Loyola of Chicago at GEORGIA OFF Kentucky Mississippi 2½ at TEXAS A&M Iowa 8 at NEBRASKA at SYRACUSE 3½ Virginia Tech at CREIGHTON 2½ Villanova at KANSAS ST 1½ TCU at TEXAS TECH 2 Baylor at NEW MEXICO OFF Fresno St Utah St 8½ at AIR FORCE National Hockey League Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -224 Vancouver +204 at FLORIDA OFF Arizona OFF at WASHINGTON -310 Ottawa +280 at CAROLINA -170 Philadelphia +158 NY Islanders -127 at NEW JERSEY +117 at DETROIT OFF Montreal OFF Colorado -163 at NY RANGERS +153 Boston -113 at NASHVILLE +103 at ST. LOUIS -190 San Jose +175 Calgary -122 at CHICAGO +112 at VEGAS -143 Pittsburgh +133 at ANAHEIM OFF Columbus OFF College Football Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Monday (1/13) Championship Game At New Orleans LSU 4½ 5½ (69½) Clemson NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at SAN FRANCISCO 8 6½ (45) Minnesota at BALTIMORE 9½ 9 (47) Tennessee Sunday at KANSAS CITY 7 9½ (50) Houston at GREEN BAY 3½ 4 (46) Seattle

